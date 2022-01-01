Go
Street's Fine Chicken

Fine chicken for fine folks.

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3857 Cedar Springs Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Bird$14.00
One leg/thigh quarter and one breast/wing quarter with a honey butter biscuit and side of your choice.
4 Tenders$14.00
Brined and French Fried chicken tenderloins served with house made dipping sauces.
Little Devils$7.00
Sriracha spiked deviled eggs with shaved jalapeño.
Half Roasted Chicken$14.00
Brined 24 hours in french herbs, lemon juice and brown sugar. Roasted and then toasted to perfection.
Southern Collard Greens$4.00
Braised collard greens with bacon, onion and garlic.
Hell's Chicken$12.00
HOT Chicken sandwich: fried breast tossed in spicy chili oil, jalapeño brined pickles, brioche. Choice of side.
3 Tenders$12.00
Brined and French Fried chicken tenderloins served with house made dipping sauces.
Chicken Fried Chicken$12.00
Fried boneless breast topped with creamy gravy.
Brie Mac & Cheese$4.00
Shells in a creamy white wine cheese sauce, topped with panko and parmesan then baked to perfection.
Leg Quarter
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3857 Cedar Springs Rd

Dallas TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
