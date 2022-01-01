Go
Toast

Streetside 62 Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2007 Columbus Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (628 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken BLT Salad$11.99
Mac Cheese Bites$8.00
Ranch$0.69
New York Strip$25.99
Chicken Alfredo$15.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.99
American Classic Burger$10.49
Kids ChickenTenders$7.00
Philly Cheesesteak$12.49
Philly Cheesesteak -
Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2007 Columbus Ave

Washington Court House OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Orion Coffee and Tea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We are currently operating out of our Mobile Coffee Trailer. We are currently offering nearly our entire menu!

Two Scoops of Sugar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a pastry and coffee. If you are looking for a cake please call 740-572-1490

Platform Coffee House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Canteen @ Post 25

No reviews yet

The Canteen @ Post 25 is part of the Paul H Hughey American Legion Post 25 in Washington Court House. We are a members-only facility, but welcome the public to order online and pickup their order. Please enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston