StreetWise Urban Food

We are a locally owned restaurant, serving delicious urban food favorites, in a family-friendly & casual dining atmosphere! All of our food is made fresh to order, and is handcrafted by REAL chefs who still believe in REAL food!

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

4434 Hoffner Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (476 reviews)

Popular Items

WHOLE SALAD$9.99
greens, 3 toppings, one protein, favorite dressing
BOTTLED WATER$1.89
SPICY COCONUT$0.50
RANCH$0.50
HOUSE SAUCE$0.50
FOUNTAIN DRINK$2.75
BADASSERY BBQ$0.50
BANG BANG$0.50
CHIPOTLE AIOLI$0.50
PESTO AIOLI$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4434 Hoffner Ave

Orlando FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

