Strictly Good Eats
order online and come pick up for a shorter wait time.
Ingersoll Square: Dog park 1900 High street
Popular Items
Location
Ingersoll Square: Dog park 1900 High street
Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Gateway Market
Come in and enjoy!
Lua Brewing
Now taking online orders for drive up pick up. Thank you for your support!
Allora Cafe
Come in and enjoy Des Moines newest downtown restaurant!
Zora
Come in and enjoy!