Strictly Good Eats

Ingersoll Square: Dog park 1900 High street

Popular Items

fried fish filet w/ 2 sides$12.00
2 fish & 3 wings w/ 3 sides$25.00
water$1.00
3 whole wings w/ 2 sides$12.00
Stuffed turkey leg w/ 2 sides$22.00
Turkey leg is stuffed with 2 sides of your choice
pop$1.00
Location

Ingersoll Square: Dog park 1900 High street

Des Moines IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
