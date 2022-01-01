Strings Ramen
Come in and enjoy!
4340 E New York St
Popular Items
Location
4340 E New York St
Aurora IL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
4x4 EXTREME BURGERS INC.
Come in and enjoy!
Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch
Come in and enjoy!
Umai Aji-Ya
Come in and enjoy!
The Chill'Axe Throwing
Chill’Axe is an entertainment venue that caters to Axe throwing enthusiasts, individuals who want to try something new, and those who are looking for a fun place to relax and have some fun. Axe throwing is a traditional Canadian backyard activity where the
competitor throws an Axe at a target, attempting to hit bull’s-eye as near as possible similar to dart throwing. Chill’Axe will also have a full bar (with precautions to axe throwing) allowing individuals to enjoy.