Strings Ramen

4340 E New York St

Popular Items

Kani Don$16.95
Creamy spicy crab over rice w. red ginger and scallions.
Side White Rice$1.95
Side Woodear Mushroom$2.95
Ajitsuke Tamago$1.25
Lava Egg Marinated in House Special Sauce.
Kuro Buta Pork Loin$6.95
Side Corn$1.95
Naruto Fish Cake$2.95
Crispy Onion$1.95
Side Hell Sauce$0.95
Oshinko Moriawase$3.95
Pickled Radish and Cucumber.
Location

4340 E New York St

Aurora IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
