Strings Ramen
Come in and Enjoy!
SALADS • RAMEN
188 2nd Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
188 2nd Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria
Mediterranean-Italian fare, including house-cured meats & homemade bread, served at communal tables.
Taqueria Santa Fe - Manhattan
Come in and enjoy!
The Gray Mare
Come in and enjoy!
Fish Cheeks
Come in and enjoy!!