Strings Ramen

Come in and Enjoy!

SALADS • RAMEN

188 2nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (65 reviews)

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Premium$21.95
Creamy pork bone broth, pork belly, pork loin, beef tongue, spicy clams, pork chunks, scallions, black bean garlic oil, bean sprouts, douban sauce, half of tamago.
Tonkotsu Kuro Buta Pork$16.95
Creamy pork bone broth. Served with half of tamago, wood Ear mushrooms, bamboo, scallions and nori. Choice of pork belly or pork loin topping.
Miso Kuro Buta Pork$16.95
Trio miso with organic chicken and turkey bone broth. Served with bean sprouts, corn, bamboo, scallions and nori.
Ajitsuke Tamago$1.95
Pork Gyoza$7.95
Spicy Crab Yaki Soba$18.95
Our handmade ramen noodles pan fried in organic duck oil with kikurage, scallion, cabbage, bean sprouts, fried egg and your choice of meat. All choices accompanied by a side of dashi broth with scallion and narutomaki.
(Crab Yaki Soba does't come with fried egg. )
Wood Ear Salad$6.95
Wood ear mushroom, jalapeno, vinegar and soy sauce dressing.
Hell Sauce Side$1.50
Shoyu Vegetarian$13.95
Seaweed broth. Served with Bean Sprout, Menma, Wood Ear Mushroom, Corn, Pickled Ginger, Nori and Scallions
Hell Ramen$16.95
Seaweed Broth w. Bonito Soy Sauce Mixed w. Spicy Hell Sauce. Served w.Wood Ear Mushroom, Bean Sprouts, Spicy Clam and Pork, Spicy Radish, Pork Skin, Scallions. Vegetarian option available.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

188 2nd Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
