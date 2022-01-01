Go
Strings Ramen Shop

Strings Ramen Shop pulls a piece of Japanese Culture to Chicago, we can be found in the heart of Chinatown, directly across from New Chinatown Square. While other restaurants may serve ramen along with a number of other entrees, Strings Ramen focuses specifically on ramen. Along with ramen, Strings will also offer the appetizing oden, a Japanese winter street food. On top of tasting delightful, the ramen at Strings is also affordable but gives the option of adding more deluxe ingredients. The menu includes four types of ramen broth with a variety of high-end ingredients that are added to make the dish even more delectable.

One of the major aspects of Strings is the noodles themselves. Strings will make fresh noodles daily using only their unique dough mixer and noodle maker imported straight from Japan. The use of fresh noodles, and genuine broth combined with passion and the use of only the best ingredients will certainly set Strings Ramen Shop apart.

Popular Items

Hell Sauce side
1 oz side
Pork Gyoza
Boiled Dumplings with Spicy Ponzu Sauce

Location

2141 S Archer Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
