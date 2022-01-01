Go
Toast

Strings Ramen

While a sprinkling of Chicago restaurants have begun adding ramen to a long list of varied menu options, Strings Ramen Shop is the first and only establishment in Chicago to fully embrace the emerging, red-hot ramen phenomenon, dedicating itself to ramen -- complete with an imported Japanese mixer and noodle maker which cranks out thin, ribbony strings of fresh, house-made ramen noodles throughout the day and long into the evening.

919 W Belmont Ave, unit C

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

919 W Belmont Ave, unit C

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Buena Vista Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wicked & Sweet

No reviews yet

It's all wicked good!!

2d restaurant - donut & fried chicken

No reviews yet

2d restaurant is the first hand drawn monochrome eatery in the U.S that serves Japanese Pon De Ring Donut, Phin Coffee with fusion Asian fried chicken.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston