Go
Toast

Strip View Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106 • $

Avg 4.5 (348 reviews)

Popular Items

Soft Drinks$2.99
Basturma Pizza$19.99
Basturma, eggs, cheese, and arugula.
Mexican Coke Fiesta$3.49
Avocado Toast$14.99
Mashed avocado and poached egg on top of toasted bread. Served with a side green salad.
Add Smoked Salmon +$4
Frittata$15.99
Oven baked frittata with bread, eggs, milk and toped with bacon and 4 ingredients of your choice.
LOX Bagel$12.99
Toasted bagel topped with cream cheese, tomato, smoked salmon and capers.
Margherita Pizza$15.99
Tomatoes, Basil, and Cheese.
Sunshine Egg's Benedict Combo$14.99
English muffin, canadian bacon, Poached Eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with a side green salad
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106

Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Culture Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NoButcher

No reviews yet

Plant-based Deli & Eatery in Las Vegas. Enjoy our custom sandwiches and deli items like plant-based meat and cheese. Dine in, take out, order online or drive thru!

Brothers Pizza - Sahara

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blazin Steaks

No reviews yet

Take out restaurant specializing in steak, burgers and pastrami

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston