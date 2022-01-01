Stripers Waterside Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
133 Ocean Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
133 Ocean Blvd
Kennebunkport ME
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Batson River Brewing & Distilling
Come on in and enjoy!
The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant
Boathouse Restaurant
Chez Rosa
French bistro!
Come and enjoy all of our french classics in a cozy atmosphere.
Mike's All Day Breakfast
BREAKFAST AND LUNCH