Seafood
Striper's
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
333 Waterside Dr Suite 105
Norfolk, VA 23510
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
333 Waterside Dr Suite 105, Norfolk VA 23510
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Fish & Slips Marina raw bar and grill
Offering an Extensive Menu
Lunch and Dinner, with fresh seafood specials, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and more, with comfort food you'll love.
Come in and enjoy!
High Street Pizza & Pour House
Come in and enjoy!
Roger Browns Restaurant and Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!!
Major Phillie Cheesesteaks
Major Phillie Cheesesteaks is a cool Philly cheesesteak restaurant serving a variety of Philly cheesesteaks. The art and décor gives you a real Philly Vibe.