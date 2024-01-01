Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Oxford
  • /
  • Strong Arm Farmers Market Account - 117 Main Street
Main picView gallery

Strong Arm Farmers Market Account - 117 Main Street

Open today 7:30 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

117 Main Street

Oxford, NC 27565

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 12:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location

117 Main Street, Oxford NC 27565

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Strong Arm Baking Company - 117 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
117 Main St Oxford, NC 27565
View restaurantnext
Deep South Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
913 Martin Luther King Jr Ave Oxford, NC 27565
View restaurantnext
MEZCALITO HENDERSON
orange starNo Reviews
103 N Cooper Dr Henderson, NC 27536
View restaurantnext
Big Cheese Pizza Henderson
orange starNo Reviews
911 South Beckford Drive Henderson, NC 27536
View restaurantnext
Mason X Main
orange starNo Reviews
2 Main Street Franklinton, NC 27525
View restaurantnext
Eli's Tavern - 20 S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
20 S Main St Franklinton, NC 27525
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Oxford

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (96 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (96 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Strong Arm Farmers Market Account - 117 Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston