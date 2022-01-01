Strong Arm Baking Company

PANCETTA PIE \t$22.90

House made pancetta, kalamata olives, caramelized onion, house chili oil (red sauce)

TOMATO + PESTO PIE\t $21.90

Fresh and aged mozzarella, a little cream, oven roasted tomatoes, house made pesto, fresh basil. (white pie)

ROASTED ASPARAGUS PIE $21.90 fresh cream, roasted asparagus, fresh mozzarella, gremolata, balsamic reduction (white)

FHF SAUSAGE & ONION $19.90

Pork sausage, caramelized onion, white pie

PEPPA PIG\t\t\t\t$22

Red sauce, fresh and aged mozz, sausage, roasted sweet peppers, fresh jalapenos, and sweet'n'hot peppers.

DOUBLE MUSHROOM PIZZA\t\t$22

Roasted mushrooms, cream, mozz, garlic oil

