Strong Arm Baking Company

Bakery, biscuits, sandwiches, pizza and COFFEE!!

117 Main St

Popular Items

Build your own or Choose a specialty Pizza!
PANCETTA PIE \t$22.90
House made pancetta, kalamata olives, caramelized onion, house chili oil (red sauce)
TOMATO + PESTO PIE\t $21.90
Fresh and aged mozzarella, a little cream, oven roasted tomatoes, house made pesto, fresh basil. (white pie)
ROASTED ASPARAGUS PIE $21.90 fresh cream, roasted asparagus, fresh mozzarella, gremolata, balsamic reduction (white)
FHF SAUSAGE & ONION $19.90
Pork sausage, caramelized onion, white pie
PEPPA PIG\t\t\t\t$22
Red sauce, fresh and aged mozz, sausage, roasted sweet peppers, fresh jalapenos, and sweet'n'hot peppers.
DOUBLE MUSHROOM PIZZA\t\t$22
Roasted mushrooms, cream, mozz, garlic oil
PIZZERIA SALAD$10.00
Tender lettuces, pepperoncini, shredded mozz, garlic croutons, red wine vinaigrette
(SERVES 2)
Green Jean Sandwich$8.55
Tiramisu$6.00
Buttermilk cake, whipped mascarpone, dark cocoa, espresso soak
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
House Grinder$12.49
House Made Ranch$2.00
Location

117 Main St

Oxford NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
