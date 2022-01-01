Strong Arm Baking Company
Bakery, biscuits, sandwiches, pizza and COFFEE!!
117 Main St
Popular Items
Location
117 Main St
Oxford NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Owl House Cafe | Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Owl House Cafe - Creedmoor
Come in and enjoy!
Jannie's Chicken & Ribs
We are Frying and Smoking it up in Youngsville!
Johnny's Pizza
Come in and Enjoy