Chicken salad in Strongsville

Strongsville restaurants
Strongsville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Mama Julianne's - Strongsville image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Julianne's - Strongsville

10913 PROSPECT RD, STRONGSVILLE

Avg 4.6 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Chicken Salad$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, onions, roasted or crispy chicken, black olives and cheese.
Lg Chicken Salad$10.50
Lettuce, tomato, onions, roasted or crispy chicken, black olives and cheese.
More about Mama Julianne's - Strongsville
Johnny J's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

15323 Pearl Rd, Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (2773 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce,
tomato, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.
More about Johnny J's
The Brew Kettle image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brew Kettle

8377 Pearl Rd, Strongville

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$13.99
Chicken Finger Salad$13.99
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
More about The Brew Kettle
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FALAFEL

Aladdin's Eatery

15250 Pearl Rd, Strongsville

Avg 4.8 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
Side of Chicken Salad$4.50
Contains Nuts.
Chicken Mishwi Salad$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery

