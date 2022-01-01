Chicken salad in Strongsville
Strongsville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Mama Julianne's - Strongsville
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Julianne's - Strongsville
10913 PROSPECT RD, STRONGSVILLE
|Sm Chicken Salad
|$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, onions, roasted or crispy chicken, black olives and cheese.
|Lg Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Lettuce, tomato, onions, roasted or crispy chicken, black olives and cheese.
More about Johnny J's
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's
15323 Pearl Rd, Strongsville
|Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce,
tomato, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.
More about The Brew Kettle
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brew Kettle
8377 Pearl Rd, Strongville
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.99
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$13.99
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FALAFEL
Aladdin's Eatery
15250 Pearl Rd, Strongsville
|Chicken Salad Rolled
|$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
|Side of Chicken Salad
|$4.50
Contains Nuts.
|Chicken Mishwi Salad
|$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing