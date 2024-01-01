Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in Strongsville

Go
Strongsville restaurants
Toast

Strongsville restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

Item pic

 

Fusion Mediterranean Grill - 20918 Drake Road

20918 Drake Road, Strongsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Platter$18.95
Basmati rice, shawarma chicken, and side of fusion salad. Plus choose 2 sides of hummus, baba ghanoush, yogurt cucumber salad or grape leaves. Served with a choice of sauce and a side of pita bread
Chicken Shawarma Roll$7.95
Chicken shawarma, fusion potatoes, pickles and garlic. Toasted
More about Fusion Mediterranean Grill - 20918 Drake Road
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FALAFEL

Aladdin's Eatery - Strongsville

15250 Pearl Rd, Strongsville

Avg 4.8 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$8.75
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Strongsville

Browse other tasty dishes in Strongsville

Boneless Wings

Patty Melts

Pierogies

Lasagna

Chili

Cheese Pizza

Hummus

Spaghetti

Map

More near Strongsville to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (392 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (588 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston