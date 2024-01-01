Chicken shawarma in Strongsville
Fusion Mediterranean Grill - 20918 Drake Road
20918 Drake Road, Strongsville
|Chicken Shawarma Platter
|$18.95
Basmati rice, shawarma chicken, and side of fusion salad. Plus choose 2 sides of hummus, baba ghanoush, yogurt cucumber salad or grape leaves. Served with a choice of sauce and a side of pita bread
|Chicken Shawarma Roll
|$7.95
Chicken shawarma, fusion potatoes, pickles and garlic. Toasted