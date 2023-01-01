Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Strongsville

Strongsville restaurants
Strongsville restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Main pic

 

Italian Village

16605 Pearl Rd, Strongsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Almond Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken almond salad$12.00
More about Italian Village
The Brew Kettle image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brew Kettle Strongsville

8377 Pearl Rd, Strongville

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
More about The Brew Kettle Strongsville

