Grilled chicken salad in
Strongsville
/
Strongsville
/
Grilled Chicken Salad
Strongsville restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Italian Village
16605 Pearl Rd, Strongsville
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Almond Salad
$12.00
Grilled chicken almond salad
$12.00
More about Italian Village
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brew Kettle Strongsville
8377 Pearl Rd, Strongville
Avg 4.4
(2420 reviews)
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
$13.99
More about The Brew Kettle Strongsville
