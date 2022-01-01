Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Strongsville

Go
Strongsville restaurants
Toast

Strongsville restaurants that serve italian subs

Bennett’s Bar & Pizzeria image

 

Bennett’s Bar & Pizzeria

19616 W130th, Strongsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$9.50
More about Bennett’s Bar & Pizzeria
Mama Julianne's - Strongsville image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Julianne's - Strongsville - 10913 PROSPECT RD

10913 PROSPECT RD, STRONGSVILLE

Avg 4.6 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$8.49
Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing - served hot or cold.
More about Mama Julianne's - Strongsville - 10913 PROSPECT RD

Browse other tasty dishes in Strongsville

Cookies

Chicken Parmesan

Cheesy Bread

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Pierogies

Map

More near Strongsville to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston