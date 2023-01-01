Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Strongsville

Strongsville restaurants
Strongsville restaurants that serve pies

The Brew Kettle image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brew Kettle Strongsville

8377 Pearl Rd, Strongville

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Silk Pie$5.99
More about The Brew Kettle Strongsville
Item pic

 

The Hooley Pub & Kitchen - Strongsville

500 Southpark Center, Strongsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie Shot$5.50
Our Famous House Made Apple Pie Shot!
Shepherd's Pie$11.70
Ground beef, peas, carrots and mashed potatoes covered with Guinness gravy, sprinkled with cheddar cheese and baked to golden.
More about The Hooley Pub & Kitchen - Strongsville

