Shawarma in Strongsville

Fusion Mediterranean Grill - 20918 Drake Road
20918 Drake Road, Strongsville
|Steak Shawarma Platter
|$20.95
Basmati rice, shawarma steak, and side of fusion salad. Plus choose 2 sides of hummus, baba ghanoush, yogurt cucumber salad or grape leaves. Served with tahini sauce and a side of pita bread
|Chicken Shawarma Platter
|$18.95
Basmati rice, shawarma chicken, and side of fusion salad. Plus choose 2 sides of hummus, baba ghanoush, yogurt cucumber salad or grape leaves. Served with a choice of sauce and a side of pita bread
|Chicken Shawarma Roll
|$7.95
Chicken shawarma, fusion potatoes, pickles and garlic. Toasted
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FALAFEL
Aladdin's Eatery - Strongsville
15250 Pearl Rd, Strongsville
|Beef Shawarma Rolled
|$9.45
Grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$8.75
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing