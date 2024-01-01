Sliders in Strongsville
Strongsville restaurants that serve sliders
The Local Bar - Strongsville
14751 Pearl Rd, Strongsville
|Ballpark Sliders
|$13.75
2 Quarter Pound Hand Patted Burgers.
3 Sliders Served on Kings Hawaiian Rolls. Topped with American Cheese, Grilled Onions and Pickles.
Served with your choice of Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese.
Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00
The Hooley Pub & Kitchen - Strongsville
500 Southpark Center, Strongsville
|Cheeseburger Sliders.
|$10.75
Two sliders topped with grilled onions and pickles, served with a side
|Pub Fish Sliders
|$12.00
Guiness beer battered cod filets, lettuce, tomato, American Cheese, cole slaw, choice of 1 side
|Irish Sliders.
|$12.50
Two Corned beef sliders, melted Swiss and pickles, served with a side