Sliders in Strongsville

Strongsville restaurants
Strongsville restaurants that serve sliders

The Local Bar - Strongsville

14751 Pearl Rd, Strongsville

Ballpark Sliders$13.75
2 Quarter Pound Hand Patted Burgers.
3 Sliders Served on Kings Hawaiian Rolls. Topped with American Cheese, Grilled Onions and Pickles.
Served with your choice of Tots, Fries, Onion Rings, Waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese.
Upgrade to a Side Salad for $3.00
The Hooley Pub & Kitchen - Strongsville

500 Southpark Center, Strongsville

Cheeseburger Sliders.$10.75
Two sliders topped with grilled onions and pickles, served with a side
Pub Fish Sliders$12.00
Guiness beer battered cod filets, lettuce, tomato, American Cheese, cole slaw, choice of 1 side
Irish Sliders.$12.50
Two Corned beef sliders, melted Swiss and pickles, served with a side
