Stromboli in Strongsville

Strongsville restaurants
Strongsville restaurants that serve stromboli

Mama Julianne's - Strongsville image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Julianne's - Strongsville - 10913 PROSPECT RD

10913 PROSPECT RD, STRONGSVILLE

Avg 4.6 (398 reviews)
Takeout
SM Veggie Stromboli$9.99
Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Onion, Tomato, Italian Dressing, Provolone Cheese
LG Seafood Stromboli$12.99
Garlic Butter, Shrimp, Crab, Provolone Cheese
SM Regular Stromboli$9.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese and mild pepper rings all rolled up in our homemade dough and baked to perfection
More about Mama Julianne's - Strongsville - 10913 PROSPECT RD
Main pic

 

Italian Village

16605 Pearl Rd, Strongsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stromboli$15.00
More about Italian Village

