Stromboli in Strongsville
Strongsville restaurants that serve stromboli
More about Mama Julianne's - Strongsville - 10913 PROSPECT RD
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Julianne's - Strongsville - 10913 PROSPECT RD
10913 PROSPECT RD, STRONGSVILLE
|SM Veggie Stromboli
|$9.99
Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Onion, Tomato, Italian Dressing, Provolone Cheese
|LG Seafood Stromboli
|$12.99
Garlic Butter, Shrimp, Crab, Provolone Cheese
|SM Regular Stromboli
|$9.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese and mild pepper rings all rolled up in our homemade dough and baked to perfection