Waffles in Strongsville
Strongsville restaurants that serve waffles
Dear Mama's Pizza
14769 Pearl Rd., Strongsville
|Chicken & Waffles HEATHERS Way
|$15.00
*House made Syrup
*4 Cheese Blend
*Crispy Breaded Chicken Marinated in our Homemade HOT HONEY
*Topped Off with Hand cut Bitesize Waffles
*Drizzled with our Homemade Ranch
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's - Strongsville
15323 Pearl Rd, Strongsville
|Side Waffle
|$2.99
|Chicken and Waffles
|$11.99
Panko fried chicken tenders, potato waffles, maple syrup and sausage gravy.