Spinach and artichoke dip in Stroudsburg

Stroudsburg restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Sarah Street Grill image

 

Sarah Street Grill

550 Quaker Aly, Stroudsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.00
Served bubbling hot with Toasted Ciabatta Bread
More about Sarah Street Grill
Consumer pic

 

Timbers Pub & Grill

2100 Route 715, Stroudsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.99
steaming hot served with tortilla chips.
More about Timbers Pub & Grill

