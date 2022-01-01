Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Stew in
Stroudsburg
/
Stroudsburg
/
Stew
Stroudsburg restaurants that serve stew
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Siamsa Irish Pub
636 Main Street, Stroudsburg
Avg 4.1
(438 reviews)
Beef Stew
$15.95
Tender beef, potatoes, carrots and onions slow simmered in a rich stock
More about Siamsa Irish Pub
Sarah Street Grill
550 Quaker Aly, Stroudsburg
No reviews yet
Irish Lamb Stew in a Bread Bowl
$18.00
More about Sarah Street Grill
