Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Stroudsburg

Go
Stroudsburg restaurants
Toast

Stroudsburg restaurants that serve stew

Siamsa Irish Pub image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Siamsa Irish Pub

636 Main Street, Stroudsburg

Avg 4.1 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Stew$15.95
Tender beef, potatoes, carrots and onions slow simmered in a rich stock
More about Siamsa Irish Pub
Sarah Street Grill image

 

Sarah Street Grill

550 Quaker Aly, Stroudsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Irish Lamb Stew in a Bread Bowl$18.00
More about Sarah Street Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Stroudsburg

Reuben

Caesar Salad

Pies

Quesadillas

Map

More near Stroudsburg to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hackettstown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Branchville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston