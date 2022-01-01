Go
Stroud's

Order carryout or delivery online! Enjoy a little piece of Pan-Fried history when you dine at Stroud's! The year was 1933. Prohibition had just been repealed, we were between two World Wars and Stroud’s Restaurant was built. Stroud’s started as a BBQ restaurant by Guy and Helen Stroud on the county line at 85th and Troost. The road house remained a BBQ restaurant until World War II. During the war, because beef was being rationed, Helen Stroud started serving its famous pan-fried chicken and unlimited sides. The original chicken dinner was only 35 cents! Through the years, Stroud’s Pan-Fried Chicken has received many national awards including the James Beard Award for Excellence and the Zagat Award for Best Restaurant. Stroud’s has been honored with appearances on the Travel Channel’s Man v. Food and No Reservations, Food Network’s The Best Thing I Ever Ate and KCPT’s Check Please.

8301 West 135th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

OPEN FOOD
Kid 2 Leg$8.95
Jr. Hamburger$8.95
Soda Bottle
Soda$2.99
Kid Leg/wing$8.95
Jr. Cheese Burger$8.95
Cheese Burger$15.95
8 oz. burger with choice of cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle on a toasted bun.
Iced Tea$2.99
Cup Soup$3.00
A cup of Stroud's famous Chicken Noodle Soup
See full menu

Location

8301 West 135th Street

Overland Park KS

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

