Stu and Sammy's

111 West 10th St, Stall #5

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$11.00
American and blue cheese dressing dressing, long roll
Shrimp Po Boy$13.00
Jumbo panko crusted Cajun shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce
Turkey$12.00
Honey-roasted turkey breast, provolone, long roll
All Hoagies come with: oil and vinegar, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, banana peppers and can be made into a bowl (no bread)
Chicken Salad Deluxe$12.00
Our 10th Street chicken salad with bacon and provolone cheese, wheat or white bread or wrap
Philly Cuban$13.00
Roasted pork shoulder, applewood smoked ham, pickles, long-hot peppers, Swiss cheese, Creole mustard spread, long roll.
Yukon Gold Fries$5.00
Italian$12.00
Prosciutto, Genoa salami, ham, sharp provolone, long roll
10th Street Chicken Salad$9.00
Chicken breast, red grapes, onion, celery, lettuce, and tomato, choose white or wheat bread or wrap
The Dip$13.00
Thin sliced steak, provolone cheese, fried onion straws, horseradish sauce, long roll.
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, American cheese, long roll
Location

Wilmington DE

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
