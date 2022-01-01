Stuart restaurants you'll love

Stuart restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Stuart

Stuart's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Must-try Stuart restaurants

Carmelas Brick Oven Pizza image

PIZZA

Carmelas Brick Oven Pizza

2311 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart

Avg 4.2 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$8.00
Carmela's Goat Cheese Salad$10.00
Small cannoli$1.00
Berry Fresh Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Berry Fresh Cafe

1429 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart

Avg 4.7 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Berry Fresh Slam$11.49
Two eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices or a sausage patty with red bliss potatoes.
Chicken Pesto Panini$10.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, sliced tomato and pesto on ciabatta bread. Your choice of a side.
Breakfast Burrito$11.49
Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.
Mondo Wood Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mondo Wood Fired Pizza

950 SE. Indian Street, Stuart

Avg 4.3 (1393 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MEATBALL SUB$12.99
CAESAR SALAD
QUEEN OF HEARTS PIZZA$15.99
Taco Shack image

 

Taco Shack

555 S Colorado Ave, Stuart

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Yucatan$5.85
Our famous pulled pork freshly marinated red onions, avocado, slices, fried sweet plantains, quest fresco cheese, and topped with cilantro.
Mojo Chicken Shack Style$5.00
Pulled chicken served on flour tortilla w/ lime crema, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, lime wedge
Gringo Beef$5.00
Ground beef, lime crema, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, lime wedge served on flour tortilla
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE image

 

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

769 North Federal Highway, Stuart

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$17.25
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
10 Wings$12.50
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
Beef Platter$15.00
Ocean Republic Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ocean Republic Brewing

1630 South East Federal Highway, Stuart

Avg 4.1 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Wings$13.00
Crispy jumbo wings, served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch — Plain | Mild | Hot | Sticky
Hello Guava$14.00
Our juicy, refreshing golden ale packed with fresh tropical mango & guava 5.4%ABV / 23 IBU
Kolsch$14.00
Kolsch - 5.2% ABV 20IBUs - Refreshing Florida Style Kolsch. With delicate malt notes beautifully balanced with old world hops. This beer is crushable!
Stuart Boathouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Stuart Boathouse

49 SW Seminole Street, Stuart

Avg 3.9 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New Endland Clam Chowder$8.00
Rich and Creamy, full of clams
Steak & Mushroom$16.00
Lobster Roll$39.00
Ramen Hana & Sushi image

SUSHI • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ramen Hana & Sushi

2661 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart

Avg 4.7 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Edamame$5.00
Boiled young soy beans w/ salt
Pork Gyoza$12.00
10 Pieces of panfried gyoza
Aka Hinageshi Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
Creamy pork broth, thin noodle topped with our signature spicy red sauce, pork chashu, narutomaki fish cake, kikurage mushroom, scallion, nori and egg
City Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

City Diner

2600-2650 SE Federal Hwy #1,, Stuart

Avg 4.3 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Boyz Food Truck

4504 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart

Avg 4.8 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Bagel$4.00
Two fried eggs, melted American cheese, & choice of breakfast meat served on a wood-fired bagel.
Nova (lox) Sandwich$12.00
Center cut smoked salmon served on a bagel with scallion cream cheese, tomato, & onion.
Three Little Pigs$7.00
Bacon, ham, & sausage with two fried eggs & melted American cheese on choice of bagel.
The Googan Coffee Shop image

 

The Googan Coffee Shop

1917 Northwest Federal Highway, Stuart

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuits and Gravy$5.50
Two Golden Brown Biscuits Covered in Savory Sausage Gravy
The Googan$11.00
Hearty Flatbread Crust with Peanut Butter, Special Sauce, Jalapeno Slices, Pepperoni Slices and Mozzarella
Flat Buffalo$11.00
Toasted Flatbread Covered in Buffalo Sauced Chicken Bites, Crumbled Bacon, Red Onion, and Blue Cheese
The Twisted Tuna - Port Salerno image

 

The Twisted Tuna - Port Salerno

4290 Se Salerno Rd, Stuart

No reviews yet
Takeout
Giordi Ristorante image

 

Giordi Ristorante

600 Southeast Indian Street Ste 5, Stuart

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Hudson's On the River

351 SW Flagler Ave, Stuart

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

CoLab Kitchen

100 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Stuart

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Downtown Pizza Kitchen & Bar

1200 Southeast Federal Highway, Stuart

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More near Stuart to explore

More popular cities to explore

