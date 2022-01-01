Stuart breakfast spots you'll love

Berry Fresh Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Berry Fresh Cafe

1429 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart

Avg 4.7 (964 reviews)
Breakfast Burrito$11.49
Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.
Chicken Pesto Panini$10.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, sliced tomato and pesto on ciabatta bread. Your choice of a side.
Create Your Own Omelet$10.99
Start with ham, sausage or bacon with your choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar cheese. Choose from tomato, spinach, onion, peppers, mushrooms or jalapeno.
City Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

City Diner

2600-2650 SE Federal Hwy #1,, Stuart

Avg 4.3 (123 reviews)
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Boyz Food Truck

4504 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart

Avg 4.8 (40 reviews)
Breakfast Bagel$4.00
Two fried eggs, melted American cheese, & choice of breakfast meat served on a wood-fired bagel.
Nova (lox) Sandwich$12.00
Center cut smoked salmon served on a bagel with scallion cream cheese, tomato, & onion.
Three Little Pigs$7.00
Bacon, ham, & sausage with two fried eggs & melted American cheese on choice of bagel.
