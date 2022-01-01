Stuart breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Stuart
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe
1429 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.49
Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, sliced tomato and pesto on ciabatta bread. Your choice of a side.
|Create Your Own Omelet
|$10.99
Start with ham, sausage or bacon with your choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar cheese. Choose from tomato, spinach, onion, peppers, mushrooms or jalapeno.
More about Bagel Boyz Food Truck
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Boyz Food Truck
4504 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bagel
|$4.00
Two fried eggs, melted American cheese, & choice of breakfast meat served on a wood-fired bagel.
|Nova (lox) Sandwich
|$12.00
Center cut smoked salmon served on a bagel with scallion cream cheese, tomato, & onion.
|Three Little Pigs
|$7.00
Bacon, ham, & sausage with two fried eggs & melted American cheese on choice of bagel.