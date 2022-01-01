Cake in Stuart
Stuart restaurants that serve cake
More about The Twisted Tuna - Port Salerno
The Twisted Tuna - Port Salerno
4290 Se Salerno Rd, Stuart
|Milky Way Cake
|$14.99
Deep Chocolate Layers with Rich Chocolate Fudge and Velvety Caramel Pudding Covered in Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Ganache
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe
1429 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart
|Crab Cake
|$6.99
Our homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat. Served with a rosy tartar sauce.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$12.99
Our homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and rosy tartar sauce. Your choice of a side.
|Crab Cake & Fried Green Tomato Benedict (What's Fresh)
|$14.99
Two poached eggs, served on top of lump crab cakes and golden deep fried green tomatoes, topped with our homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.