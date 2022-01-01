Chicken sandwiches in Stuart
Stuart restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart
1429 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.49
Hand-breaded antibiotic-free chicken tenders, dipped in spicy oil, served over a bed of Comeback sauce, pickles, and coleslaw. Your choice of side.
|1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
More about The Hangar SUA
The Hangar SUA
555 South Colorado Avenue, Stuart
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
8oz. fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with smoked gouda, house-made pickles and candied jalapeños.
Sauce: *Mild, *Medium, *Great Balls of Fire, *Atomic *Ask Chef for a Waiver (yes it's a flavor, ...no we're not joking)