Chicken sandwiches in Stuart

Stuart restaurants
Stuart restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart

1429 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart

Avg 4.7 (964 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Hand-breaded antibiotic-free chicken tenders, dipped in spicy oil, served over a bed of Comeback sauce, pickles, and coleslaw. Your choice of side.
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
More about Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart
The Hangar SUA

555 South Colorado Avenue, Stuart

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$19.00
8oz. fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with smoked gouda, house-made pickles and candied jalapeños.
Sauce: *Mild, *Medium, *Great Balls of Fire, *Atomic *Ask Chef for a Waiver (yes it's a flavor, ...no we're not joking)
More about The Hangar SUA

