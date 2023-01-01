Cinnamon rolls in Stuart
Stuart restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart
1429 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.99
Freshly baked hand-made with a vanilla cream icing. Only served Saturday and Sunday.
More about The Googan Coffee Shop - 1917 Northwest Federal Highway
The Googan Coffee Shop - 1917 Northwest Federal Highway
1917 Northwest Federal Highway, Stuart
|Cinnamon Roll Latte
|$0.00
A bizarre potion of espresso, toffee crunch, whip or vanilla cold foam and topped with toffee bits (hot, iced or frozen)