Salad bowl in Stuart
Stuart restaurants that serve salad bowl
More about Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart
1429 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart
|BFC Chicken Keto Salad Bowl
|$10.99
Fresh spinach, antibiotic free grilled chicken, crumbled goat cheese, house made red salsa, topped with avocado mash.
|BFC Keto Salad Bowl w/ Eggs
|$10.99
Fresh spinach, antibiotic free grilled chicken, crumbled goat cheese, house made red salsa, topped with avocado mash.