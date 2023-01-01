Salmon in Stuart
SUSHI • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ramen Hana & Sushi - Stuart
2661 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart
|Ramen Salmon Tartare
|$14.00
Chopped salmon, avocado, masago, scallions, spicy mayo served with crispy ramen.
|Spicy Salmon Rock Salad
|$13.00
Salmon, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, masago, tempura flakes and spicy mayo
|Salmon Nigiri
|$6.00
2 pieces of delicious treat that features a thinly-sliced drapery of Salmon, laid over a cluster of sweet and salty vinegared rice.