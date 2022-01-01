Shrimp tempura in Stuart
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mondo Wood Fired Pizza
950 SE. Indian Street, Stuart
|SHRIMP TEMPURA SUSHI ROLL
|$16.50
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, sriracha aioli
SUSHI • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ramen Hana & Sushi
2661 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart
|Shrimp Tempura
|$8.00
4 Pieces of deep fried battered shrimp
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00
Tempura Shrimp, avocado, masago, sesame seeds with eel sauce.
|Shrimp Udon Tempura Soup
|$17.00
dashi broth, udon topped with shrimp tempura, narutomaki fish cake, shiitake mushroom, scallion and nori