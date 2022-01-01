Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Stuart

Stuart restaurants
Stuart restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Mondo Wood Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mondo Wood Fired Pizza

950 SE. Indian Street, Stuart

Avg 4.3 (1393 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP TEMPURA SUSHI ROLL$16.50
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, sriracha aioli
More about Mondo Wood Fired Pizza
Item pic

SUSHI • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ramen Hana & Sushi

2661 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart

Avg 4.7 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$8.00
4 Pieces of deep fried battered shrimp
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
Tempura Shrimp, avocado, masago, sesame seeds with eel sauce.
Shrimp Udon Tempura Soup$17.00
dashi broth, udon topped with shrimp tempura, narutomaki fish cake, shiitake mushroom, scallion and nori
More about Ramen Hana & Sushi

