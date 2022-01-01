Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Stuart

Stuart restaurants
Toast

Stuart restaurants that serve tuna salad

The Twisted Tuna - Port Salerno image

 

The Twisted Tuna - Port Salerno

4290 Se Salerno Rd, Stuart

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Tataki Salad$19.99
Seared Sesame Tuna, Cabbage, Romaine, Mandarin Oranges, Red Peppers, Pineapple, Carrots, Wontons, Basil and Cilantro Served with Wasabi Cucumber Dressing
More about The Twisted Tuna - Port Salerno
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Berry Fresh Cafe

1429 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart

Avg 4.7 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.99
Our made-from-scratch tuna salad in a wrap or croissant with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.99
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
Mondo Wood Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mondo Wood Fired Pizza

950 SE. Indian Street, Stuart

Avg 4.3 (1393 reviews)
Takeout
SESAME SEARED TUNA SALAD$18.50
More about Mondo Wood Fired Pizza
Item pic

SUSHI • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ramen Hana & Sushi

2661 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart

Avg 4.7 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Salad$12.00
Tuna, avocado, cucumber, scallions, sesame seeds, masago with spicy house sauce.
More about Ramen Hana & Sushi

