Tuna salad in Stuart

The Twisted Tuna - Port Salerno
4290 Se Salerno Rd, Stuart
|Tuna Tataki Salad
|$19.99
Seared Sesame Tuna, Cabbage, Romaine, Mandarin Oranges, Red Peppers, Pineapple, Carrots, Wontons, Basil and Cilantro Served with Wasabi Cucumber Dressing
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe
1429 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Our made-from-scratch tuna salad in a wrap or croissant with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.
|1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mondo Wood Fired Pizza
950 SE. Indian Street, Stuart
|SESAME SEARED TUNA SALAD
|$18.50