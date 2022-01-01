Go
Toast

Stubby's Bar and Grille

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

254 E Frederick St • $$

Avg 4.5 (902 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

254 E Frederick St

Lancaster PA

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frisco's Chicken

No reviews yet

Hola! Enjoy a bit of Peru, right here in Lancaster, PA! You’ll love our healthy, quick service, authentic Peruvian Charcoal Chicken, sides and desserts. All made with fresh locally sourced ingredients, and, most importantly, served with a smile!
When visiting our restaurant we ask that you please be mindful of our neighbors! Parking is available in the lined spots along the side of our building ONLY (please do not park along our neighbor's fences, in their alley, or beside their homes).
Additional parking is always available in the large parking lot across the street from the Science Factory next to Quip's.
We thank you all in advance for adhering to this when visiting us!

American Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

The American Bar and Grill is a family owned and operated corner bar established in 1987. We provide high quality bar food to an eclectic demographic. We have a dynamic atmosphere celebrating food, drink, art, culture, music and the individual. It’s our goal to ensure a unique social and dining experience.

Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel

No reviews yet

Rural heritage and fresh food coalesce at Cork & Cap--located within Cork Factory Hotel.

Decades

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston