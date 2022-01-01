Go
Toast

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

Serving elevated scratch pub fare with a focus on quality smoked meats, 53 hand selected rotating drafts with a perched view of the Milwaukee River.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200 • $$

Avg 4 (696 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings (10)$13.95
Naked or Sauce 'Em!
Buffalo • BBQ • Honey Habanero • Szechuan
Kids Boneless Wings$6.95
Tater Tots$2.00
Tater tots tossed in Stubby's house seasoning.
Westsider Nachos (Petite)$8.95
Melted pepperjack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest corn, guacamole, sour cream.
Add a side of Queso sauce for $2.50
Add meat!
house smoked chicken +$3, BBQ pork +$3, grilled chicken +$4, meatloaf +$3
Classic Beer Battered Cod$12.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
Clock Shadow Cheese Curds$9.95
Fresh white cheddar cheese curds from our friends at Clock Shadow Creamery. Beer battered & fried, served with a side of house-made bacon parmesan peppercorn sauce.
Westsider Nachos (Regular)$13.95
Melted pepperjack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest corn, guacamole, sour cream.
Add a side of Queso sauce for $2.50
Add meat!
house smoked chicken +$3, BBQ pork +$3, grilled chicken +$4, meatloaf +$3
Stubby’s Burger$14.95
8oz Angus patty grilled to your liking and topped with cheddar cheese, Stubby's candied bacon, BBQ pulled pork, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, & pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Buffalo Chicken Melt$12.95
Crispy fried chicken thigh tossed in buffalo sauce, melted cheddar & mozzarella, green onion and creamy bleu cheese on grilled sourdough.
One Smash Burger!$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200

Milwaukee WI

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Corazon

No reviews yet

We are proud to serve beef from Redeker Farms, seasonal produce from the family farm and Corazón's own urban garden. We also support other local farmers through Restaurant Supported Agriculture (RSA). Proudly providing Milwaukee with locally sourced Mexican dining.

Harry's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mad Planet Milwaukee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shichai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Hookah ,Drinks & Food !!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston