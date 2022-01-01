Stuboys BBQ & Catering

Go
Stuboy's BBQ & Catering is dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality, scratch-made, slow-smoked BBQ around! This family owned/run business not only takes pride in the process of BBQ, but also giving back and supporting local communities!

7431 Park Meadows Dr

Brisket$14.99
Chopped USDA Prime Brisket, served with Texas Toast and choice of 2 sides
Basket of French Fries$5.00
French Fries served with Ranch
Fried Pickles$5.50
House battered and fried pickles served with Ranch
Combo Family Meal$39.99
Quarter Pound each Pork, Brisket, Ribs (4 bones) Smoked Wings (4), 2-16oz Sides, Texas Toast, BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions
Wings- 5$6.00
Smoked-fried chicken wings. Tossed in BBQ Sauce
Collard Greens
Brisket Family Meal$34.99
1 Pound Prime Brisket, 2-16oz Sides, Texas Toast, BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions
Pork Family Meal$29.99
1 Pound Pulled Pork, 2-16oz Sides, Texas Toast, BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions
Ribs Family Meal$33.99
1 Rack of Ribs (12 bones), 2-16oz Sides, Texas Toast, BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions
BBQ Beans
7431 Park Meadows Dr

LONE TREE CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
