Go
Toast

Studebaker Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

615 W 131st St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Testcharge01$0.01
Testcharge03$0.01
Testcharge02$0.01
See full menu

Location

615 W 131st St.

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Go! Go! Curry!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oliva - JeJrome L. Greene Science Center - Columbia University

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shai, Butterfunk Biscuit co.; The Botanist and Benny Casanova's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dear Mama - Manhattanville

No reviews yet

Dear Mama is your neighborhood cafe with everything you need throughout the day to dine in or take away. We open early in the morning with fresh baked goods and breakfast sandwiches. Throughout the afternoon and evening, we offer made-to-order salads, soups & sandwiches and a selection of beer, wine & cocktails to toast the day.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston