Student Prince Restaurant

Special Take Out Menu

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

8 Fort St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1501 reviews)

Popular Items

Braised Pork Shank$27.00
pork gravy
Paprika Schnitzel$22.00
Hungarian paprika, bacon, onion, cream
Camembert Cheese$12.00
imported bavarian camembert, honey mustard
Potato Pancakes$9.00
golden fried, sour cream, apple sauce
Bowl Soup Of The Day$7.00
Chef's Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$12.00
lemon, mint & garlic
Classic Schnitzel$24.00
lightly breaded pan fried cutlet, lemon & anchovy garnish
German Pretzel$12.00
honey mustard, jalapeno beer cheese
Jäger Schnitzel$21.00
simmered in red wine & mushroom sauce
Boston Scrod$23.00
fine crumb topping , lemon
8 Fort St

Springfield MA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
