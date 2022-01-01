Go
Studewood Cantine

Best Tex-Mex in the Heights
¡Bienvenidos Y'all!

SALADS

1111 Studewood • $$

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)

Popular Items

Med Combo Fajitas$38.00
Mesquite grilled beef & chicken. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate garlic butter, w/ rice & beans.
Mexican Bowl$16.00
Crispy Beef Taco Dinner$14.00
3 Beef picadillo tacos w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh jalapeños & mantequilla.
K-Quesadilla$8.00
Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
To-Go House Margarita - 1/2 Gallon$30.00
Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
Made-to-Order Guacamole$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
Lrg Combo Fajitas$50.00
Mesquite grilled beef & chicken. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate garlic butter, w/ rice & beans.
Quesadillas$15.00
Hand made tortillas & blended cheeses en el comal.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1111 Studewood

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
