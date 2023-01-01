Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Studio.89 - 2520 Eglinton Ave W
A map showing the location of Studio.89 - 2520 Eglinton Ave WView gallery

Studio.89 - 2520 Eglinton Ave W

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2520 Eglinton Ave W

Mississauga, CN L5M 0Y4

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2520 Eglinton Ave W, Mississauga CN L5M 0Y4

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
180 Queen St W Toronto, CN M5V 3X3
View restaurantnext
Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Bay St. Toronto, CN M5R 3P5
View restaurantnext
Stavros Greek Restaurant - 11 Pearl Street
orange starNo Reviews
11 Pearl Street Mississauga, CN L5M 1X1
View restaurantnext
MONASABA - 2273 Dundas St W
orange starNo Reviews
2273 Dundas St W Mississauga, CN L5K 2L8
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2002 - Mississauga-South, ON
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Fowler Drive Mississauga, ON L5K 0A1
View restaurantnext
The Maharaja - 4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3
orange starNo Reviews
4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3 Mississauga, CN L5R 1Y3
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Studio.89 - 2520 Eglinton Ave W

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston