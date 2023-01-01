Studio.89 - 2520 Eglinton Ave W
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2520 Eglinton Ave W, Mississauga CN L5M 0Y4
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Stavros Greek Restaurant - 11 Pearl Street
No Reviews
11 Pearl Street Mississauga, CN L5M 1X1
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2002 - Mississauga-South, ON
No Reviews
1900 Fowler Drive Mississauga, ON L5K 0A1
View restaurant