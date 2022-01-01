Studio City restaurants you'll love

Go
Studio City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Studio City

Studio City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Southern
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Studio City restaurants

SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

13029 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.5 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
More about SusieCakes
Backyard Bowls - Studio City image

 

Backyard Bowls - Studio City

12080 Ventura Place, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Acai Smoothie$8.95
Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen
Supergreen Smoothie$8.95
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
Avocado Toast$8.95
Smashed Avocado, Pickled Shallot and Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Sprouts, Flake Salt, Lime
More about Backyard Bowls - Studio City
Vitello's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Vitello's Restaurant

4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$16.00
Lightly breaded chicken, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara, spaghetti
Lasagna$24.00
Layered with béchamel, ricotta, beef bolognese, parmesan, mozzarella
SM Caesar Chop$8.00
Romaine, rosemary crouton dust, caesar-style dressing (anchovies upon request)
More about Vitello's Restaurant
Slice of LA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Slice of LA

12747 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Special Pizza$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.
Vegetarian Pizza$16.00
MILD RED SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Greek Pizza$16.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, and basil.
More about Slice of LA
Stout Burgers & Beers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

11262 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

Avg 4 (2191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stout Burger$15.00
Blue cheese, Emi Gruyere Cheese, Rosemary Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes and Horseradish Cream.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$6.00
Best In The Game!
Tots$5.00
Tots - Nuff said
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
Firefly image

 

Firefly

11720 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.5 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jidori Crispy Wings$12.00
Brined chicken wings, sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds, mint, basil
Mushroom Papardelle$25.00
wild mushrooms, truffle cream, grana padano
Atlantic Salmon$26.00
Asparagus, mushroom, smoked butterball potatoes, sauce gribiche, soft herbs
More about Firefly
Roadside Taco image

 

Roadside Taco

10628 Ventura Bl, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla Taco$3.95
Oaxaca Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Arbol Salsa, Avocado Salsa, Corn Tortilla
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Marinated Steak, Salsa Arbol, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Corn Tortilla
Baja Fish Taco$4.95
Red Snapper Marinated in Adobo, Chipotle Slaw, Avocado Salsa, Flour Tortilla
More about Roadside Taco
Yume Sushi Bar image

 

Yume Sushi Bar

12254 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sushi-Seared Salmon w/Truffle Oil$9.00
Yume Box$32.00
California Roll$8.50
More about Yume Sushi Bar
Mazza Modern Kitchen image

 

Mazza Modern Kitchen

12050 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.6 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Masabacha Hummus$15.00
Creamy & chunky garbanzo beans, tomato matbucha, green chili, vegetable sticks
World Famous Uzbek Plov$26.00
Lamb, carrots & roasted garlic rice pilaf with savory spices & side of heirloom tomato salad
Jerusalem Flatbread$19.00
Za’atar, mozzarella, oven-roasted tomato, caramelized onion lemon, basil, Jerusalem salad
More about Mazza Modern Kitchen
Spice Season image

 

Spice Season

11402 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blazing Basil$15.00
Tender beef stir fried with fresh basil leaves, green beans, onions, carrots, and bell peppers
[spicy]
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodles, chicken, eggs, bean curd, sweet radish, bean sprouts, green onions, roasted peanuts
[gluten free]
Crispy Rolls$10.00
Fried spring rolls with glass noodles, cabbage, carrots, and taro served with sweet and sour sauce
[vegan]
More about Spice Season
Beignet Box image

 

Beignet Box

12265 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Large$7.50
More about Beignet Box
Pinz image

 

Pinz

12655 Ventura Blvd, Stuido City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pinz
Laurel Tavern image

 

Laurel Tavern

11938 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.2 (3810 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Laurel Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City

11239 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 102, STUDIO CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Croque Madame$16.00
Black Forest Ham, Pasture-raised Eggs, Swiss American cheese, Hollandaise sauce, Organic mixed green salad served with a waffle
Classic Waffle$6.50
Two Liège Waffles with Pearl Sugar
Jalapeno & Cheese Croissant$5.45
More about Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City
Restaurant banner

 

Joan’s on Third Studio City

12059 Ventura Pplace, Studio City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Jalapeno coleslaw, butter lettuce & garlic aioli
Ficelle Sandwich$8.95
ham & fromager d'affinois
Breakfast Burrito$13.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns & guacamole with salsa and sour cream on the side
More about Joan’s on Third Studio City
Restaurant banner

 

Mister O's

11838 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mister O's
Restaurant banner

 

Teru Sushi

11940 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Teru Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Granville - Studio City

12345 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Granville - Studio City
Restaurant banner

 

Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City

3990 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi Dan - Studio City

11056 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sushi Dan - Studio City
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Studio City to explore

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Studio City to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Van Nuys

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston