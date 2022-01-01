Studio City restaurants you'll love
Studio City's top cuisines
Must-try Studio City restaurants
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
13029 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
|4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie
|$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
|8 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
Backyard Bowls - Studio City
12080 Ventura Place, Studio City
|Acai Smoothie
|$8.95
Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen
|Supergreen Smoothie
|$8.95
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
|Avocado Toast
|$8.95
Smashed Avocado, Pickled Shallot and Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Sprouts, Flake Salt, Lime
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Vitello's Restaurant
4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$16.00
Lightly breaded chicken, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara, spaghetti
|Lasagna
|$24.00
Layered with béchamel, ricotta, beef bolognese, parmesan, mozzarella
|SM Caesar Chop
|$8.00
Romaine, rosemary crouton dust, caesar-style dressing (anchovies upon request)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Slice of LA
12747 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
|House Special Pizza
|$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.
|Vegetarian Pizza
|$16.00
MILD RED SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA CHEESE
|Greek Pizza
|$16.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, and basil.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
11262 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
|Stout Burger
|$15.00
Blue cheese, Emi Gruyere Cheese, Rosemary Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes and Horseradish Cream.
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
|$6.00
Best In The Game!
|Tots
|$5.00
Tots - Nuff said
Firefly
11720 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
|Jidori Crispy Wings
|$12.00
Brined chicken wings, sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds, mint, basil
|Mushroom Papardelle
|$25.00
wild mushrooms, truffle cream, grana padano
|Atlantic Salmon
|$26.00
Asparagus, mushroom, smoked butterball potatoes, sauce gribiche, soft herbs
Roadside Taco
10628 Ventura Bl, Studio City
|Quesadilla Taco
|$3.95
Oaxaca Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Arbol Salsa, Avocado Salsa, Corn Tortilla
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
Marinated Steak, Salsa Arbol, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Corn Tortilla
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.95
Red Snapper Marinated in Adobo, Chipotle Slaw, Avocado Salsa, Flour Tortilla
Yume Sushi Bar
12254 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
|Sushi-Seared Salmon w/Truffle Oil
|$9.00
|Yume Box
|$32.00
|California Roll
|$8.50
Mazza Modern Kitchen
12050 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
|Masabacha Hummus
|$15.00
Creamy & chunky garbanzo beans, tomato matbucha, green chili, vegetable sticks
|World Famous Uzbek Plov
|$26.00
Lamb, carrots & roasted garlic rice pilaf with savory spices & side of heirloom tomato salad
|Jerusalem Flatbread
|$19.00
Za’atar, mozzarella, oven-roasted tomato, caramelized onion lemon, basil, Jerusalem salad
Spice Season
11402 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
|Blazing Basil
|$15.00
Tender beef stir fried with fresh basil leaves, green beans, onions, carrots, and bell peppers
[spicy]
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
Rice noodles, chicken, eggs, bean curd, sweet radish, bean sprouts, green onions, roasted peanuts
[gluten free]
|Crispy Rolls
|$10.00
Fried spring rolls with glass noodles, cabbage, carrots, and taro served with sweet and sour sauce
[vegan]
Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City
11239 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 102, STUDIO CITY
|Classic Croque Madame
|$16.00
Black Forest Ham, Pasture-raised Eggs, Swiss American cheese, Hollandaise sauce, Organic mixed green salad served with a waffle
|Classic Waffle
|$6.50
Two Liège Waffles with Pearl Sugar
|Jalapeno & Cheese Croissant
|$5.45
Joan’s on Third Studio City
12059 Ventura Pplace, Studio City
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.25
Jalapeno coleslaw, butter lettuce & garlic aioli
|Ficelle Sandwich
|$8.95
ham & fromager d'affinois
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns & guacamole with salsa and sour cream on the side
Mister O's
11838 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
Teru Sushi
11940 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City
Granville - Studio City
12345 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City
Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City
3990 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles
Sushi Dan - Studio City
11056 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles