Cake in Studio City

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Studio City

13029 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.5 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Zodiac Decorated Cake$0.00
24-hrs notice required. Show off your zodiac sign with Susie’s Zodiac Cakes. Each cake has a different color combination designed specifically for that zodiac sign. To see more details on each color combination visit www.susiecakes.com/zodiac-cakes. The cake will be inscribed with the zodiac sign selected unless you specify otherwise in the special instructions section.
Luscious Lemon Cake$0.00
Four layers of vanilla cake filled with fresh lemon curd, frosted with vanilla buttercream.
1/4 Sheet Cake$155.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. 1/4 sheet cake. Cake pictured - Chocolate with white vanilla buttercream inside and out.
More about SusieCakes - Studio City
Main pic

 

Teru Sushi - 11940 Ventura Boulevard

11940 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Rice Cake$16.75
More about Teru Sushi - 11940 Ventura Boulevard
Item pic

 

Prince Street Pizza - Studio City - 12067 Ventura Pl

12067 Ventura Pl, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Rainbow Cake$7.00
7 layered almond-flavored Italian-American cookie cake with a raspberry filling
More about Prince Street Pizza - Studio City - 12067 Ventura Pl
Spice Season image

 

Spice Season

11402 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Spice Season

