Cake in Studio City
Studio City restaurants that serve cake
More about SusieCakes - Studio City
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Studio City
13029 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
|Zodiac Decorated Cake
|$0.00
24-hrs notice required. Show off your zodiac sign with Susie’s Zodiac Cakes. Each cake has a different color combination designed specifically for that zodiac sign. To see more details on each color combination visit www.susiecakes.com/zodiac-cakes. The cake will be inscribed with the zodiac sign selected unless you specify otherwise in the special instructions section.
|Luscious Lemon Cake
|$0.00
Four layers of vanilla cake filled with fresh lemon curd, frosted with vanilla buttercream.
|1/4 Sheet Cake
|$155.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. 1/4 sheet cake. Cake pictured - Chocolate with white vanilla buttercream inside and out.
More about Teru Sushi - 11940 Ventura Boulevard
Teru Sushi - 11940 Ventura Boulevard
11940 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City
|Spicy Tuna Rice Cake
|$16.75
More about Prince Street Pizza - Studio City - 12067 Ventura Pl
Prince Street Pizza - Studio City - 12067 Ventura Pl
12067 Ventura Pl, Studio City
|Italian Rainbow Cake
|$7.00
7 layered almond-flavored Italian-American cookie cake with a raspberry filling