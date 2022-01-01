Chicken sandwiches in Studio City
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
12747 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
|Chicken Mushroom Sandwich
|$10.00
Baked chicken breast, bell pepper, red onion, mushrooms, lettuce, mozzarella cheese. Served on a French roll.
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$10.00
Roasted chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion dressed with homemade pesto sauce, and mozzarella. Served on a French roll.
Hugo’s Tacos Studio City - Coldwater
4749 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Studio City
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Crispy fried chicken in a gluten free batter served on a vegan brioche bun with a creamy Nashville hot sauce. Topped with shredded cabbage and a grilled Anaheim chile. Garnished with dill pickles, side of spicy dipping sauce, and fries.
Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City - 3990 Vantage Avenue
3990 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.50