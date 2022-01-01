Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Studio City

Studio City restaurants
Toast

Studio City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Slice of LA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

12747 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Mushroom Sandwich$10.00
Baked chicken breast, bell pepper, red onion, mushrooms, lettuce, mozzarella cheese. Served on a French roll.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$10.00
Roasted chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion dressed with homemade pesto sauce, and mozzarella. Served on a French roll.
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe
Item pic

 

Hugo’s Tacos Studio City - Coldwater

4749 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Crispy fried chicken in a gluten free batter served on a vegan brioche bun with a creamy Nashville hot sauce. Topped with shredded cabbage and a grilled Anaheim chile. Garnished with dill pickles, side of spicy dipping sauce, and fries.
More about Hugo’s Tacos Studio City - Coldwater
Restaurant banner

 

Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City - 3990 Vantage Avenue

3990 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
More about Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City - 3990 Vantage Avenue
Restaurant banner

 

Joan’s on Third Studio City - 12059 Ventura Place

12059 Ventura Pplace, Studio City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Jalapeno coleslaw, butter lettuce & garlic aioli
More about Joan’s on Third Studio City - 12059 Ventura Place
