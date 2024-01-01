Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Studio City

Studio City restaurants
Studio City restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Sushi Stop - Studio City EM - 11837 Ventura Boulevard

11837 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cutlet Curry$16.25
Chicken Cutlet, Broccoli, Cherry Tomato
Chicken Gyoza Curry$15.21
Chicken Gyoza, Broccoli, Cherry Tomato
Mini Cutlet Curry$5.95
More about Sushi Stop - Studio City EM - 11837 Ventura Boulevard
Item pic

 

Spice Season

11402 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cali Curry$19.00
Avocado, chicken, bell pepper, and lime leaf in panang-style coconut curry
[spicy, gluten free]
Green Curry (Gluten Free) | Lunch Box$15.00
Chicken, eggplants, bell pepper, green beans, basil, and zucchini, cooked with coconut milk
Aloha Curry$17.00
Chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, pineapple, zucchini, and basil leaves cooked with coconut milk
[spicy, gluten free]
More about Spice Season
Restaurant banner

 

SHIKI SUSHI

12745½ Ventura Blvd, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Pork Katsu Bowl$17.95
More about SHIKI SUSHI

