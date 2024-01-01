Curry in Studio City
Studio City restaurants that serve curry
Sushi Stop - Studio City EM - 11837 Ventura Boulevard
11837 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Chicken Cutlet Curry
|$16.25
Chicken Cutlet, Broccoli, Cherry Tomato
|Chicken Gyoza Curry
|$15.21
Chicken Gyoza, Broccoli, Cherry Tomato
|Mini Cutlet Curry
|$5.95
Spice Season
11402 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
|Cali Curry
|$19.00
Avocado, chicken, bell pepper, and lime leaf in panang-style coconut curry
[spicy, gluten free]
|Green Curry (Gluten Free) | Lunch Box
|$15.00
Chicken, eggplants, bell pepper, green beans, basil, and zucchini, cooked with coconut milk
|Aloha Curry
|$17.00
Chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, pineapple, zucchini, and basil leaves cooked with coconut milk
[spicy, gluten free]