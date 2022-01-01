Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Studio City

Studio City restaurants
Studio City restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Tacos 1986 Studio City

11288 Ventura Boulevard. Unit E, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Adobada Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
Pollo Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Mushroom Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, sauteed mushroom, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
More about Tacos 1986 Studio City
Quesadilla Taco image

 

Roadside Taco

10628 Ventura Bl, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$3.00
Quesadilla Taco$4.15
Oaxaca Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Arbol Salsa, Avocado Salsa, Corn Tortilla
More about Roadside Taco
Item pic

 

Hugo’s Tacos Studio City - Coldwater

4749 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadilla & Salsa$4.99
Breakfast Quesadilla$6.99
Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese & scrambled eggs, with your choice of salsa on the side and a dollop of guacamole.
Quesadilla$5.99
Choice of filling, choice of salsa with mozzarella cheese in a flour tortilla, garnished with a dollop of guacamole, shredded lettuce and Pico de gallo.
More about Hugo’s Tacos Studio City - Coldwater
Item pic

 

Spice Season

11402 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Satay Quesadilla$12.00
Mozzarella cheese, corn, green beans, peas, and chicken marinated in Satay turmeric sauce served with peanut sauce
More about Spice Season

