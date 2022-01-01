Quesadillas in Studio City
Studio City restaurants that serve quesadillas
Tacos 1986 Studio City
11288 Ventura Boulevard. Unit E, Los Angeles
|Adobada Quesadilla
|$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
|Pollo Quesadilla
|$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, sauteed mushroom, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Roadside Taco
10628 Ventura Bl, Studio City
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.00
|Quesadilla Taco
|$4.15
Oaxaca Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Arbol Salsa, Avocado Salsa, Corn Tortilla
Hugo’s Tacos Studio City - Coldwater
4749 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Studio City
|Cheese Quesadilla & Salsa
|$4.99
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$6.99
Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese & scrambled eggs, with your choice of salsa on the side and a dollop of guacamole.
|Quesadilla
|$5.99
Choice of filling, choice of salsa with mozzarella cheese in a flour tortilla, garnished with a dollop of guacamole, shredded lettuce and Pico de gallo.