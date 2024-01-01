Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Studio City

Go
Studio City restaurants
Toast

Studio City restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

 

Sushi Stop - Studio City EM - 11837 Ventura Boulevard

11837 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Shrimp Roll$7.91
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado and Red Onion roll topped with Shrimp, Spicy Mayo. Eel Sauce, Sriracha, and Garlic Chips
Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.73
Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Popcorn Shrimp Roll$5.73
California, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Green Onion
More about Sushi Stop - Studio City EM - 11837 Ventura Boulevard
Yume Sushi Bar image

 

Yume Sushi Bar - 12254 Ventura Blvd.

12254 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Creamy Rock Shrimp Tempura on Spicy Tuna Roll$17.00
More about Yume Sushi Bar - 12254 Ventura Blvd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Studio City

Caesar Salad

Salmon Rolls

Curry

California Rolls

Eggplant Parm

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Cookies

Sashimi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Studio City to explore

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Studio City to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1300 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1397 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston