Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Studio City

Go
Studio City restaurants
Toast

Studio City restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Main pic

 

Teru Sushi - 11940 Ventura Boulevard

11940 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Cut Roll/Hand Roll$8.00
More about Teru Sushi - 11940 Ventura Boulevard
Restaurant banner

 

SHIKI SUSHI

12745½ Ventura Blvd, Studio City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.95
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$7.95
Tuna Roll$9.95
More about SHIKI SUSHI

Browse other tasty dishes in Studio City

Salmon

Edamame

Salmon Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Studio City to explore

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Map

More near Studio City to explore

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1133 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (946 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1213 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (715 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston