Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna rolls in
Studio City
/
Studio City
/
Tuna Rolls
Studio City restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Teru Sushi - 11940 Ventura Boulevard
11940 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City
No reviews yet
Tuna Cut Roll/Hand Roll
$8.00
More about Teru Sushi - 11940 Ventura Boulevard
SHIKI SUSHI
12745½ Ventura Blvd, Studio City
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Roll
$8.95
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
$7.95
Tuna Roll
$9.95
More about SHIKI SUSHI
Browse other tasty dishes in Studio City
Salmon
Edamame
Salmon Rolls
Neighborhoods within Studio City to explore
Studio City
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
More near Studio City to explore
West Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(59 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.3
(59 restaurants)
North Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
Avg 4.3
(51 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.2
(46 restaurants)
Encino
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Van Nuys
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Tarzana
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1133 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(81 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(946 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1213 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(715 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(518 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston