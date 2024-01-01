Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan sandwiches in Studio City

Go
Studio City restaurants
Toast

Studio City restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City - 3990 Vantage Avenue

3990 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Italian Sandwich Tray$0.00
Marinated Artichokes, Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg, Onion, EVOO & Red Wine Vinegar
More about Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City - 3990 Vantage Avenue
Item pic

 

Hugo’s Tacos Studio City - Coldwater

4749 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chik'n Sandwich$12.49
Crispy fried cauliflower garbanzo patty on a vegan brioche bun slathered with a creamy Nashville hot sauce. Topped with shredded cabbage and a grilled Anaheim chile. Garnished with dill pickles, spicy dipping sauce and our house-made fries. Vegan and vegetarian.
More about Hugo’s Tacos Studio City - Coldwater

Browse other tasty dishes in Studio City

Sashimi

Chili

Pies

Burritos

Tuna Rolls

Salmon

California Rolls

Edamame

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Studio City to explore

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Studio City to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1267 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (586 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston